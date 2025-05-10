Titans Insider Names Top Watch of Rookie Camp
The Tennessee Titans are in the middle of rookie minicamp, where the team's first-year players are all convening to get acquainted with each other and the rest of the coaching staff.
The headliner for the weekend's minicamp is No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who will begin to build his case towards becoming the Week 1 starter for the Titans in the fall.
"I've been around Cam Ward several times so far, starting with his Pro Day back in March," Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"On the campus of the University of Miami, what impressed me as much as Ward's football skills was his presence around his teammates, and how they responded to him.
"Ward arrived in Nashville with members of the rookie class on Thursday, when he got fitted for a helmet, and began to get to know his new NFL teammates.
"I'm looking forward to seeing Ward in a Titans uniform, slinging the football.
"I'm also looking forward to seeing the rookie quarterback take command of this young group of Titans."
Ward leads a group of 25 roster hopefuls for the Titans in rookie minicamp. Ward, the other eight draft picks and 16 undrafted free agents are expected to undergo the offseason for the team in hopes of cracking the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.
Ward will make that roster, but not everyone in the group will be as lucky. From here on out, the Titans coaching staff will be evaluating the rookies to determine which players should be with the team in the long run.
The team won't get a perfect view of its players right away, but first impressions can mean a lot, especially for the undrafted free agents trying to shed that label off of themselves.
