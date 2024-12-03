Titans Urged to Sign New Star WR to New Deal
The Tennessee Titans ended up losing once again in Week 13, falling to the Washington Commanders by a final score of 42-19. With the loss, they dropped to 3-9 on the season.
It was the latest loss in what has been a disappointing season. However, at this point in time, losing could be what's best for the long-term picture of the franchise.
Assuming the losing continues, the Titans should end up with a top-five draft pick. Assuming that ends up being the case, they will have a chance to add a key impact player for the future.
That being said, there have been some positives to take note of from the 2024 season.
One of those bright spots has been wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Westbrook-Ikhine has put together a strong season. The former Indiana Hoosiers' standout has been a touchdown machine for Tennessee and gives them hope that he can be a key impact player for the offense for years to come.
So far this season in 12 games, Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 20 passes for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.
Bleacher Report is urging the Titans to get a new contract done with Westbrook-Ikhine to keep him in town long-term.
"The Titans don't have much left to play for in 2024. So one of the best things they could do is lock up a young player who has been a difference-maker this season to ensure he stays off the market. Westbrook-Ikhine has quietly scored at least one touchdown in seven of the last eight games this season. If Tennessee goes with Will Levis at quarterback, they should also be looking to keep a guy who he clearly has chemistry with. An extension before the end of the season would be a goodwill move that would also check a need off the offseason checklist."
Granted, his numbers don't scream "superstar" in any way, shape, or form. He has not been a No. 1 wideout. However, he has been a key piece from a touchdown perspective.
If his contract demands aren't too high, Tennessee should absolutely try to get something done with him.
A team can never have too many capable wide receivers. Westbrook-Ikhine is what he is, which is a solid wide receiver who can find the end zone. That skill-set is worth keeping around.
