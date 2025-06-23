Texas A&M Defender Might Fit With Titans
The Tennessee Titans will likely need to take a pass rusher or two in the NFL Draft next year after not acquiring a surefire star this offseason.
The Titans selected Femi Oladejo out of UCLA in the second round while also signing Dre'Mont Jones from the Seattle Seahawks and Lorenzo Carter from the Atlanta Falcons.
A player that could make sense for the Titans to take in next year's draft is Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell.
"The Bowling Green transfer had to wait his turn in 2024 behind Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton," ESPN analyst Jordan Reid wrote.
"But with both of those guys now in the NFL, it's Howell's turn to lead the Aggies' defensive front. He provided a glimpse of his potential in his only start last season, with five tackles, a sack and an interception in the Las Vegas Bowl. Continuing that production would put Howell among the top players in another loaded group of edge rushers."
Howell played in 13 games for the Aggies in his redshirt junior season, recording 26 tackles and four sacks. He is expected to have a larger impact on the Aggies for the 2025 campaign in College Station.
At Bowling Green, Howell redshirted in 2021 but played 13 games in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2023, Howell shined with 9.5 sacks for the Falcons as they finished 7-6 and qualified for a bowl game against Minnesota.
Now, Howell is on a bigger stage in the SEC with a path to start and contribute a lot for the Aggies. The hope is that he becomes one of the best pass rushers in the conference, and that could lead him to join the Titans in April after the 2026 NFL Draft.
