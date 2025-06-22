Titans RB Reveals Goal For Upcoming Season
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to be better than they were a year ago when they finished 3-14 and claimed the No. 1 overall pick.
A big reason why the Titans failed in 2024 was injuries, which permeated throughout the roster. Among those injured was backup running back Tyjae Spears, who missed five games with a concussion, hamstring injury and ankle injury.
Spears spoke about his recovery and what he's doing in the upcoming season.
"I just want to be as consistent as I can be, as we can be," Spears said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Of course, you have big goals and big dreams and aspirations, but we all just want to win as much as we can. You have to take being an individual out and focus on doing more things toward being a better teammate.
"At the end of the day, you come every day and put your best foot forward. That's all I can do."
Spears did that in his first two seasons, but his struggles last season and regression from 2023 is proof that he has room to grow.
He will be the second-string running back behind Tony Pollard once again, but he hopes the team will afford him more chances to shine in 2025.
"Just trying to make the most of my opportunities," Spears said via Wyatt. "Definitely hungry for more, but I can't do anything about last year. Confidence is building but definitely hungry for more.
"I'm just taking it one day at a time, and being the best I can be. I know that statement gets thrown around, but really stamping and solidifying it. I just want to show my best self whenever I can."
Spears will look to earn his keep when he reports to Titans training camp on July 22.
