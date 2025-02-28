Texas TE Could Be Sleeper for Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans love a tight end or two ... or five.
The Titans carried five tight ends on their roster at the beginning of last season, and they consistently held more than needed throughout the entire year.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Titans will dip into the tight end waters once again during the 2025 NFL Draft. He is linking Texas tight end Gunnar Helm to the Titans.
"The minute the Titans draft Cam Ward they have to get to work surrounding him with talent," Ballentine writes.
"Gunnar Helm isn't going to factor into the picture early in his career, but he would give the team another young tight end option. He's a more traditional answer at the position than Chig Okonkwo, and Nick Vannett is a free agent."
Helm is expected to be a Day 3 pick, but he has the buildup of someone who could be in the NFL for a very long time.
Helm, 22, caught 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Longhorns, helping the team reach the CFP Semifinals, where the team lost to eventual national champion Ohio State.
Helm can be a big target at 6-5, 250 pounds for whoever is under center for the Titans this season, and no matter who it is will benefit from a safety blanket in the middle of the field.
Helm might not play as much compared to Okonkwo and second-stringer Josh Whyle, who is entering his third NFL season out of Cincinnati. However, he could be seen as the best long-term option for the Titans considering Okonkwo hits free agency in 2026 while Whyle follows right behind him in 2027.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!