Titans Star Explains Second Half Collapse vs. Rams
The Tennessee Titans are disappointed after a 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans led 13-10 at halftime, but it wasn't enough to pull out a win. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons expressed his frustration after the team allowed three second-half touchdowns.
"The feeling we came in, and get ready to go back out, and say 'Let's come back in here with a victory.' And that didn't happen. So, I mean it sucks when you are up like that, and you got some momentum to where you come out, we've got to do the things that stop getting us beat," Simmons said.
"I mean, talking about penalties. We're talking about turnovers. They didn't turn the ball over in the second half. We have got to do a better job of doing the things that help us win football games in this league. These last two weeks, we haven't done that."
The Titans looked strong in the first half, competing neck and neck with a very good Rams team. However, in the blink of an eye, their lead was gone.
Penalties and turnovers killed any snippet of momentum the team would try to capture, making it hard to keep the lead. Simply put, the Titans didn't play a full 60 minutes of football and that's needed in order to win football games, especially if the team is the inferior when it comes to talent.
The Titans are in the process of developing their talent, so winning games will be hard to come by all season long. However, penalties and turnovers are something that is very fixable.
Executing game plans at a high level is a big part of how to succeed in the NFL and the Titans just don't have a lot of experience in that medium. That will change over time, but the team needs to go through some growing pains in order to get better.
Perhaps the team will turn a corner in its first AFC South matchup of the season in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.
