Top of Titans Draft Class Offers Potential
The Tennessee Titans made three big draft picks on the first two days of the draft, and all of them have potential to be long-term starters for the team.
Starting with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the Titans should get an immediate spark in the offense with his presence.
"Cam Ward might not have been the top overall player in the draft, but he was the clear-cut top quarterback prospect and fills a massive void for Tennessee after the team ranked dead last in PFF passing grade (57.0) in 2024," Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron wrote.
"Ward earned an FBS-best 92.9 PFF overall grade last season at Miami and brings a big-play mentality, evidenced by his 6.3% big-time throw rate, that should help breathe life into the Titans’ passing attack."
Selecting Ward in the first round allowed the Titans to shift their focus onto the defense for Day 2, where the team selected UCLA pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo at No. 52 overall.
"Oluwafemi Oladejo started his college career as an off-ball linebacker before moving to the edge," Cameron wrote.
"While he remains a raw, inexperienced pass rusher, he impressed at Senior Bowl practices due to his athleticism, length and explosiveness. He has to further develop as a pass rusher, but his solid effort against the run (78.6 PFF grade) will provide a steady floor."
Perhaps the most intriguing rookie of the bunch is third-round defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State, who was named by Cameron as the team's rookie to watch.
"Winston showed off his first-round-caliber athleticism in 2023 before an injury-shortened 2024 campaign," Cameron wrote.
"He was the only safety in the nation with 85.0-plus PFF grades as a run defender and in coverage that year. While his recent injury clouds his projection, he was still one of the top safeties available when the Titans picked him."
The Titans hope that all three can flourish in their positions, because Tennessee needs these early picks to hit if the team wants to escape the doldrums of the NFL standings.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!