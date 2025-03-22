Trading Top Pick is Best for Titans
The Tennessee Titans still hold the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft, increasing their chances of taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward has emerged as the likely top selection over the past few months in the pre-draft process, and the Titans' free agency moves indicate that they would want to bring him in as the potential franchise quarterback of the future.
The Titans signed veterans Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler to fill in the vacant starting spots on the offensive line, pushing JC Latham to right tackle in the process. Tennessee has a much better offensive line than it did in 2024, giving the team some help for a potential rookie quarterback like Ward.
However, it is still in Tennessee's best interest to trade the No. 1 overall pick. This isn't because Ward wouldn't be a great player. Ward has the potential to be awesome for the Titans, but considering the fact that Tennessee could gain more assets by trading down while also landing a player that is worth the No. 1 pick should be enough for the team to pull the trigger.
The Titans only have two picks in the top-100 this year. Tennessee doesn't own its third-round pick, and that might provoke new general manager Mike Borgonzi to trade down early in the draft. It may not come with the No. 1 pick, but the Titans are in need of accumulating as many assets as possible.
Quarterback is just the tip of the iceberg of the Titans' roster flaws, so they need to accrue as many picks as they can in order to have the chance at fixing other troublesome spots on the roster.
By trading the No. 1 overall pick, they may not get that quarterback, but Will Levis is still on a rookie deal and the team can find ways to improve the team around him before ultimately finding his replacement down the line.
