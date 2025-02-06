Former Titans DB Predicts Team's No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans have an interesting decision ahead of them with their number one pick in this year's draft.
In a draft without a clear-cut number-one prospect on the board, the choice of who could end up as the top selection is a bit foggier than in years past. For the Titans, the pick could land on a quarterback amid their troubles as the position last season, or even look elsewhere to another candidate they may view as the best available on the board.
It's an intriguing landscape for the Titans in the coming weeks, with many beginning to throw in predictions for how the top of the draft shakes out.
Former Titans cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is among those to take a stab at how he predicts Tennessee using their top selection later this offseason –– pinning them to select "a playmaker" rather than one of the top quarterback prospects.
“I don’t think… I don’t know what Tennessee wanna do,” Jones said in an interview with Jim Wyatt. “They got rid of the main part of their offense, they just let him go, and he was a superstar this year. Do you need a quarterback? Can Will Levis do it? Can he not do it? There’s two really good quarterbacks in this draft right here, or do you go get a playmaker? I think they go get a playmaker.”
Jones was selected by the Titans coming into the league as the 6th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, spending his first two years with the franchise.
And when it comes to answering the Titans' big question of the offseason, he sees a playmaker coming into the fold, possibly alluding to Colorado's receiver-cornerback hybrid Travis Hunter –– someone who can make plays on both ends of the field potentially as a day-one impact player for Tennessee.
Securing a playmaker at the top of the board may not address the Titans' pressing question of bringing in their future franchise quarterback, but especially when factoring in a one-of-a-kind talent like Hunter being in play, his versatility and two-way dominance has to add to the appeal of a selection.
Perhaps the Titans could see things the same way as Jones, or maybe turn in another direction to land someone like Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or even a playmaker on the defensive line like Abdul Carter. Regardless, they'll have time on their side to land on a decision.
The first round of the NFL draft arrives on April 24th in Green Bay at Lambeau Field, where the Titans can officially submit their choice for number one.
