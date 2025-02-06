Former Titans DB Predicts Team's No. 1 Pick

It’s been 2️⃣0️⃣ years since the @Titans drafted @REALPACMAN24 in the 2005 NFL Draft.



At #SuperBowl , Jones discussed his days in Tennessee, including Jeff Fisher once coming to his house to drink a beer postgame. Jones said he learned a lot of lessons, but he has no regrets.

