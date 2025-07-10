Tyjae Spears Growing With Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is coming into his third season in the league out of Tulane.
The third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is hoping to have his best season yet, especially after struggling to stay healthy in the 2024 campaign.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt highlighted Spears' involvement in the offense going into training camp later this month.
"Heading into his third NFL season, Spears is looking to contribute more in 2025. As a rookie in 2023, Spears played in 17 games and ran for 453 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 385 yards and a touchdown while backing up Derrick Henry," Wyatt wrote.
"In 2024, Spears missed time with injuries, and his contribution wasn't as significant – he carried the ball 84 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 224 yards and a score. Spears looked explosive in offseason work, and the team plans for him to be more of a factor this fall. If things go according to plan, Pollard and Spears will see a more evenly distributed workload this fall."
The Titans hoped Spears would become the starting running back when Derrick Henry left to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, but plans changed over time.
Now, the team hopes Spears can be more involved going into his third year in the league. With just one year remaining after 2025 on his contract, Spears has to make strides if he wants to stay with the Titans beyond his rookie deal.
If the Titans don't see Spears perform up to standards this season, the team could easily find his replacement in next year's draft, so this is a critical year for him.
Spears will report to Titans training camp on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!