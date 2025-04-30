Titans Draft Class Among Top 10 in NFL
The Tennessee Titans have moved on from the NFL Draft with nine players added to the roster.
The tone of the team's draft was set right from the jump with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward taking over at quarterback. The goal from there was to add some weapons for him while also adding complementary picks to the defense.
The Titans filled a bunch of needs, which is why The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler placed Tennessee at No. 8 in his draft class rankings.
"The Titans did a great job hitting on all their areas of need without having to reach or overdraft at any positions. But Tennessee’s draft will be remembered for its pick at No. 1. An electric playmaker, Ward has been handed the keys to the organization, and his talent will give the Titans a legitimate chance to compete for the AFC South title over the next few years — and beyond," Brugler wrote.
Drafting Ward was going to put the Titans high on the list, but adding a player like Gunnar Helm on Day 3 helped the team move a little closer to the top.
"Tennessee needed to address its offense again early on Day 3 and did exactly that by taking three pass catchers in Round 4. Helm might not wow with his size or speed, but he can wiggle free from coverage and finish at the catch point. With Chig Okonkwo going into the final year of his rookie deal, the Titans will give Helm plenty of opportunities as a rookie to see what they have," Brugler wrote.
The only teams ahead of the Titans on the list were the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.
