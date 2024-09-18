Where Do Titans Rank Among Winless Teams?
The Tennessee Titans are 0-2 through two weeks, and they will hope to change that record in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, but they aren't the only team off to a slow start.
ESPN writer Bill Barnwell ranked all nine winless teams, and the Titans were placed smack dab in the middle at No. 5.
"With a few breaks, the Titans might feel like they should be 2-0. They've led at halftime in each of their first two games. Their defense has allowed three touchdowns in two weeks and ranks 10th in EPA per play. Their new-look rushing attack, built around Tony Pollard and the mind of legendary new offensive line coach Bill Callahan, ranks 10th in the league in yards per rush attempt," Barnwell wrote.
"The only minor problems? Tennessee's quarterback and special teams appear to be double agents sent to sabotage the franchise. New coach Brian Callahan could be spotted muttering expletives while pacing the sideline during Sunday's loss to the Jets. After watching Will Levis' second disastrous self-inflicted turnover in two weeks, I'm guessing he wasn't the only person in Nashville with cross words on their lips."
The teams that ranked ahead of the Titans were the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams while the teams behind Tennessee were the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.
If Levis can take care of the football, the Titans will be more likely to win some of these games. The 0-2 start isn't great, but the season is salvageable, especially considering the Titans have had some flashes of success in the first two games.
That being said, the Titans will need to figure out how to turn things around sooner rather than later otherwise things could go downhill very quickly.
