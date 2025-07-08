Will Levis Faces Uncertain Titans Future
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is entering his third season in the league, but his time with the team that drafted him could soon be ending.
Levis was the No. 33 overall pick by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, but he has been unable to live up to that pre-draft hype.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt commented on Levis' up-and-down offseason, which could lead to some change for the Titans.
"This time last year, Levis was the team's unquestioned starter, and all eyes were on him at the start of training camp," Wyatt wrote.
"With the addition of Ward, Levis has taken a backseat. But that doesn't mean he's given up in the competition, or that he's hit cruise control. I saw improvement from Levis this offseason, from his accuracy to his footwork. I think his attitude has been good in a tough situation."
Levis' improvement could help the Titans even if they have no intention of having him start in the upcoming season.
Wyatt thinks there's a world in which the Titans trade Levis to a team in need of a better backup quarterback.
"I also suspect some teams out there will be keeping an eye on Levis, and potentially inquiring about his availability via trade as the season approaches," Wyatt wrote.
"If Levis is with the Titans in 2025, I think he'll be the No.2. But would the Titans consider a fair trade offer if other teams come calling? That's what brings the "if" into play, and could result in Allen being the 2."
The decision to move on from Levis will likely come down to his performance and how other teams view him. The Titans will let the chips fall where they may, but if an opportunity comes about to where he could be moved, it might be a decision they choose to make.
