Will Levis Pumped For Titans Return
The Tennessee Titans are giving quarterback Will Levis another shot to impress the coaching staff and front office when the team hosts the Houston Texans in Week 18.
Levis, 25, has struggled all year long either with turnovers or injuries, and it all came to a head in Week 15 when he was benched in favor of backup Mason Rudolph.
Now, with one game left to go, Titans head coach Brian Callahan is opening doors for Levis once again.
"It's the last opportunity this year to go play some ball, and I'm excited to go out there and try and get another win," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I sure as heck wouldn't want my last throw (of the season) to be a pick-6. So at least I have a shot at that not being the case.
"I am focused on playing quarterback the best that I can and it's a good opportunity to try and end the season on a good note."
Rudolph, a veteran who is no stranger to a demotion, took the news like a professional would.
"Marching orders is we're both going to play some, in some capacity," Rudolph said via Wyatt. "I'll let (coach Callahan) announce (who the starter is). You just have to do your best, handle it the best you can, and try and move the guys down the field."
This game likely won't change too many opinions for the Titans, but both quarterbacks will have a busy offseason, so this is the last time teams will get a chance to look at them and put some film out there. That could lead to impressing some in the Titans organization or possibly even elsewhere.
The Texans and Titans are scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 12 noon CT.
