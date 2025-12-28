Titans List Five Inactives vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

It's the penultimate game of the season for the Titans, who are 3-12 through the first 15 games.

The team has dealt with numerous injuries over the course of the year, but with the finish line in sight, the team has placed most of its injured players on injured reserve, which means the entire 53-man roster is healthy and ready to go.

Here's a look at the five healthy scratches for the Titans as they face off against the Saints.

DB Jerrick Reed

After making his Titans debut last week in a win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Reed is back on the inactives list. Erick Hallett is active, so he will make his debut for the team.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed II warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Crenshaw-Dickson is on the inactive list for a second straight week. He has been inactive for a good chunk of his rookie season, so it will be a crucial offseason for him to try and stick around with the Titans or another organization.

OT Garrett Dellinger

Dellinger was claimed off waivers by the Titans after he was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. He will only have one more chance to make his Titans debut in the final game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

OG Drew Moss

Moss is still waiting to make his Titans debut after being claimed off waivers earlier in the season. The Titans are running out of time to play Moss if the team is hoping to see what they have in him before the offseason.

DT Cam Horsley

Horsley was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad earlier last week. However, he is sitting for a second straight week as a healthy scratch.

Saints Inactives

Defensive back Ugo Amadi, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, wide receiver Mason Tipton, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz.

A lot of the players sitting for the Saints have a large impact on the team, so it's a way the Titans can take advantage if they can push the right buttons. Ruiz and Bresee were first-round picks, while Kamara has been one of the most consistent running backs in the league when healthy for the Saints. Having them out should level the playing field a bit for the Titans.

