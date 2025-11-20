Titans HC Asks Team for Consistency
At this point in the season, no one expected the Tennessee Titans to be 1-9. It's not like they were favored to win their division, but Tennessee's 2025 season has somehow been worse than last years.
While that doesn't seem possible, this team cannot get anything going. Even after their bye week, they committed numerous penalties, one that shouldn't be happening after a week off, especially not at home.
Interim head coach Mike McCoy knows the Titans are competing and still in games, but there's always one slip up or key error that ends up pushing things in the wrong direction. At the end of the day, he just asked for one thing in his latest press conference.
Mike McCoy Looking For More Consistency
"You look at a game and you look at something and you're right there," McCoy said. "You have to find a way to make those plays to get up 10 or get the big stop on third down so you get that opportunity to win it."
Keep in mind, the Titans did just that against the Arizona Cardinals. Their defense stepped up when the team needed them the most, and then the offense did their thing with a game-winning drive down the field. Sadly for the Titans, that has only happened once this season.
McCoy continued, "You watch every game and you look at it, there's certain games where we were right there. You've got to be more consistent and make the plays that present themselves so you can win those games."
The Titans seemingly had every chance in the world to take down the Houston Texans, but ultimately failed to do so. Their 16-13 loss was heartbreaking, to say the least, especially since it took place at home coming off their bye week.
"Whether it's scoring on 4th and 1, getting a stop at the end of the game, making a big-play... There's just so many things there that you look at. If you just more consistently play, we're going to win these games," McCoy said.
It Takes A Full 60 Minutes
At the end of the day, this Titans team isn't built to compete for a full 60 minutes. The NFL is a tough league, one of the toughest in the entire world. It takes a true team effort, and if even one person doesn't pull their weight, everything can come crashing down.
It's hard to put the blame on one person in particular, but that goes to exactly what McCoy was speaking about. Whether it's a huge fourth down play or the defense needing a stop, this Titans team has been put in numerous positions where everyone has a chance to be the hero. With just one win to nine losses, it's clear no one has stepped up as the entire team continues to struggle.
