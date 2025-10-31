Titans Extra Captain Announcement Sparks Trade Rumors
With the trade deadline approaching, it's been made crystal clear that the Tennessee Titans are going to be sellers. After a slew of inactives were released ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Titans just put the writing on the wall for this fourth-year tight end.
Reporter Jim Wyatt broke news on social media that an "extra captain" has been added to their game at Nissan Stadium. 26-year-old Chig Okonkwo has been given the honor, further adding fuel to the fire that he's going to be one of the names dealt at the deadline.
Okonkwo's Captain Designation Signals The End Is Near
To put it bluntly, Titans fans shouldn't expect to see Okonkwo on their roster next week. No one is entirely sure what his value is going to be, but Tennessee has made it crystal clear that they're prioritizing draft picks over anything else.
Their two main goals at the deadline were to get younger and avoid having to extend any contracts. Seeing as the Maryland graduate is on the fourth year of his deal, he's due for a new contract that the team simply doesn't want to pay.
It's not that Okonkwo isn't worth it, but this is all about rebuilding and looking ahead to the future. With a new head coach on their way in after the season, putting together the team they want is going to be most enticing. There isn't a lot to be excited about in Tennessee, but a new hire seeing a boatload of draft picks sure changes things.
Okonkwo's Contributions In Tennessee
While the Titans passing game hasn't been up to par this season, Okonkwo leads all tight ends and is third on the team with 271 receiving yards. He's just six yards behind rookie wideout Elic Ayomanor who's put the team on his back with Calvin Ridley set to miss his third straight game.
Okonkwo doesn't have a touchdown this season, but he has six in his career. Three of those came in his rookie season as things began to slow down from there. He had career highs in receptions (54) and yards (528) the following year. Last season, Okonkwo's yards per reception was down to a career low 9.2.
With Gunnar Helm poised to breakout at any given moment, the team knows they're in fine shape without Okonkwo. Removing a weapon from Ward isn't exactly ideal, but sitting at 1-7, it's not like trading Okonkwo is hurting their chances of making the playoffs.
