Three Reasons Titans Could Beat Saints

The Tennessee Titans are on a mini-heater after winning two of their last three games. Additionally, they captured their first victory of two scores or more since Week 4 of the 2024 campaign last week against the Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs with a final tally of 26-9.

Tennessee's Week 17 opponent is firing on all cylinders, though, as the New Orleans Saints have captured three-straight wins. Second-round rookie quarterback Tyler Shough looks like he may be the future of the franchise, but the Titans have a strong counter for him in No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Both sides have little to play for in terms of the standings, but another victory for the Titans would go a long way towards building some more positive momentum heading into the 2026 campaign.

With that, here are three reasons why Tennessee could take down New Orleans this weekend.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) warms up prior to the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Run Game Gets Going

The Titans' run game essentially controlled the pace of their win over the Chiefs, recording 164 yards and a touchdown on 40 carries while they captured the time of possession battle by just over 16 minutes (38:01 to 21:59).

Tony Pollard has now posted 100 or more yards in each of Tennessee's past three contests, and he'd break the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth season in a row vs. New Orleans if he can rack up 51 or more this week.

The Saints have given up the 11th-most rushing yards per game this season at 126.2, meaning the Titans should have every chance to impose their will on the ground.

Cam Ward Continues Limiting Interceptions

Ward was a bit interception-heavy towards the beginning of the year, throwing one per game from Week 3 to Week 8.

On the flip side, however, he's had just one in the Titans' last seven contests while tallying eight passing touchdowns over that stretch.

The Saints' defense has nine picks this year, which ranks in the bottom-half of the league, and should Ward keep them off the board in that regard, Tennessee would likely feel pretty good about its chances of securing a win.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates his safety against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pass Rush Gets After Shough

Tennessee came away from its victory over the Chiefs with four sacks and 17 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Saints have a solid offensive line with an impressive tackle duo of former first-round picks in Kelvin Banks Jr. and Taliese Fuaga, but the Titans may have an advantage on the interior with the likes of Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

If Truman Jones can replicate his 1.5-sack performance against the Chiefs off the edge while Arden Key and Jihad Ward also chip in, Tennessee could be all over Shough in the backfield and make it tough for him to stay in a groove.

