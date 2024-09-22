Titans QB Will Levis Turnover Struggles Continue
The Tennessee Titans offense continues to repeat the same mistakes from the past two weeks.
After throwing an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter to Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, Levis killed another potential scoring drive with a fumble at the end of the third quarter.
Levis was facing 2nd & 10 at the Packers' 31-yard line, but he was sacked by pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare, which forced the fumble that was recovered by former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness.
Here's a look at the play:
Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere allows Enagbare to get to Levis, which prompts the fumble that Levis was unable to keep. That allowed Van Ness to scoop the loose ball up and flip possession back to the Packers.
The offensive line continues to be an issue for the Titans. Last year, Levis couldn't get enough time in the pocket, which forced errant throws. While the left side has been bolstered, the Titans still have problems on the right side.
Every aspect of the Titans offense is contributing to the problems they are having, and they are running out of time.
If the result holds against the Packers, the Titans will fall to 0-3, including two losses at home in back-to-back weeks. This is only going to make things more difficult for them as they navigate the rest of the season.
The bigger picture also looks bleak. Levis has been gifted the starting job, but he hasn't done nearly enough to warrant staying in that position. The Titans lead the NFL in turnovers and the responsibility falls on Levis.
If things don't turn around fast, the Titans will be either looking at Mason Rudolph to see if he can do any better or finding the top prospects in the 2025 draft.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!