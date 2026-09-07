Predicting the Vikings' Inactive Player List vs. Packers in Week 1

For each game of the 2026 season, the Vikings and the other 31 NFL teams are allowed to have 48 active players. That means that, out of the 53-man roster, at least five players must be declared inactive.

There are several reasons a player can be inactive on game day. They could be dealing with a minor injury or illness; the team might not have them in their game plan; or maybe they need more time before they can be inserted into action.

The Vikings open the season at home against the Packers in Week 1. It's an important game for setting the tone this season, with a chance to start the year 1-0 while sending a message to a rival and the rest of the NFC North.

But as previously mentioned, not everyone will be in action for Sunday's game. Therefore, I give my take on which Vikings players will be inactive against the Packers.

1. Nick Samac, center

The Vikings claimed Samac off waivers from the Carolina Panthers following the 53-man roster cutdown deadline last week. Previously, Carolina had signed him off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Samac played in 11 games for the Panthers last season, registering 46 total snaps. While all those snaps were on special teams, Minnesota needs to kick the tires on centers to try to find a long-term answer at the position.

Odds are that Samac won't be up to speed by the time Week 1 rolls around for Minnesota, making him a good candidate to be inactive. Although he is currently listed as Blake Brandel's backup, the Vikings can play guard Joe Huber in that role if needed.

2. Jacob Thomas, safety

Thomas worked hard throughout training camp and preseason, but suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain in the Vikings' final preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Despite that, he still made Minnesota's 53-man roster for this season.

Minnesota Vikings safety Jacob Thomas (right) will likely be inactive for Week 1 as he recovers from a Grade 1 ankle sprain. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is absolutely no reason to rush the undrafted free agent back onto the field. The team needs to let his ankle heal completely until he can play without discomfort. Theo Jackson, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith, and Jakobe Thomas should be able to hold down the safety position until he is ready for action.

3. Caleb Tiernan, offensive tackle

If Tiernan hadn't been a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, it's hard to know if he would have made the 53-man roster. He struggled in the team's preseason games, as evidenced by his 28.2 Pro Football Focus grade in Week 1 against the New York Giants. Plus, his lack of standout plays in practice suggests he may not be ready for regular-season play quite yet.

With Tiernan inactive, free-agent signing Ryan Van Demark would be the swing tackle on both sides of the offensive line. The former Buffalo Bills blocker has 43 games of experience, including six starts. Having Van Demark should make it an easy decision for Tiernan to be inactive on game day.

4. Gavin Bartholomew, tight end

Unlike the other players on this list, Bartholomew isn't predicted to be inactive due to injuries or performance. Instead, the second-year tight end is sadly just a player stuck behind T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver on the depth chart.

While Bartholomew could be a future contributor for Minnesota, there isn't a clear role for him in Week 1. Hockenson is the pass-catching threat while Oliver is the blocking specialist for the Vikings, and until one of them is unavailable, the odds of Bartholomew playing in a regular-season game are low.

5. J.J. McCarthy, quarterback

It is immensely disappointing to project J.J. McCarthy as an inactive player in Week 1, but everything is trending toward him not suiting up against the Packers. Between his ankle injury and not making any progress during the preseason, there is no reason to use a game-day roster spot on him.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be one of the inactive players in Week 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyler Murray is the starting quarterback, and Carson Wentz is his backup. Minnesota brought Max Brosmer back to the practice squad so they could elevate him to the 53-man roster if they need him. Until McCarthy's ankle is fully healed and he is comfortable running the offense, he needs to be on the sideline.

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