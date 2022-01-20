Skip to main content

Is Holcomb a Cornerstone for WFT Defense?

Linebacker Cole Holcomb is starting to prove why he may just be the next cornerpiece of Washington's defense.

Despite just finishing his third year in the NFL, Washington Football Team linebacker Cole Holcomb has announced himself as player and leader. 

Whether he flexed from middle linebacker to the strong/weak side on defense, or stepped in as a leader for injured linebacker Jon Bostic, the former Tar Heel has made it work.

"I would have to watch each play and be like, 'Okay, so when I'm playing backer, this is my play. When I'm playing dime, this will be my play," Holcomb said recently. "It took longer to break down film, having to go through its in multiple spots, but it definitely helped me grow."

Head coach Ron Rivera said the former North Carolina standout has developed an 'awful lot' and has done some 'really good things' in Washington. 

Recommended Articles

holcomb hit huirts phil
Play

Is Holcomb a Cornerstone for WFT Defense?

Linebacker Cole Holcomb is starting to prove why he may just be the next corner piece of Washington's defense.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Nevada Quarterback, Carson Strong
Play

Another NFL Mock Draft, Another QB Selected for Washington

Same position, but draft experts are already taking different quarterbacks in different rounds for WFT

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jay Gruden | Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

Former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden, it appears, might get what his supporters would say is his due.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

"You saw Cole play even better [in his third season]," Rivera said. "That, to me, is exciting."

Holcomb led the WFT in total tackles (142), solo tackles (83) and assist tackles (59) this season. He recorded a career-high two interceptions, one ending with a pick-six against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

"Cole's done a nice job throughout the year of leading, of communicating, of being productive," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said.

Despite being selected in the fifth round in the 2019 NFL Draft, Holcomb is proving that he may be a cornerstone for Washington's defense for years to come. 

holcomb hit huirts phil
News

Is Holcomb a Cornerstone for WFT Defense?

1 minute ago
Nevada Quarterback, Carson Strong
News

Another NFL Mock Draft, Another QB Selected for Washington

3 hours ago
Jay Gruden | Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

5 hours ago
Dak Prescott - Redskins | Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cowboys Dak Prescott: 'I'm Sorry'; Even Washington Forgives Him - Right?

7 hours ago
WFT - Willis
News

NFL Mock Draft: Guru Predicts Washington Will Select Franchise Quarterback

Jan 19, 2022
Matt Corral
News

LISTEN: Could Washington Corral Itself a Franchise QB?

Jan 19, 2022
russ wash
News

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson 'Exploring Options': Washington Must Explore Trade

Jan 19, 2022
fitz bills
News

LOOK: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick In Playoffs. With Buffalo Bills. With No Shirt.

Jan 18, 2022