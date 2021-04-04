'Hollow & Meaningless': Snyder & NFL Ripped By Ex Washington Football Team Employees' Lawyers

The 'actions by the NFL and its owners,'' the Snyder-related letter states, 'give everyone great concern that your past statements characterizing the conduct of the organization as ‘abhorrent’ were just hollow and meaningless words'

NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell were reportedly once urged to require Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Football Team as a punishment for the organization's issues with sexual misconduct. Instead, Snyder has been allowed to purchase the minority interest in the franchise, giving him 100-percent ownership and greater power - an outcome that the attorneys representing women accusing Snyder’s team of featuring a toxic workplace find "shocking.''

“We are shocked that you have not only ignored that recommendation, but have instead facilitated an arrangement that leaves Mr. Snyder in a stronger ownership position than before,'' states a letter sent by lawyers to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The letter, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times, was sent after the owners, in a 32-0 vote, agreed to let Snyder exceed the league's usual debt limit so he could borrow the money to buy 40.5 percent of the team for almost $900 million.

That move comes on the heels of a league-supervised investigation and a resulting (reported) recommendation that Snyder be required to sell the team.

Instead, the Washington Football Team ownership moves creates the appearance, at the least, that the league has done the opposite of punishing him ... by rewarding him.

“Today’s actions by the NFL and its owners,'' the letter states, "give everyone great concern that your past statements characterizing the conduct of the organization as ‘abhorrent’ were just hollow and meaningless words to appease those who have bravely stepped forward and spoken up.”

