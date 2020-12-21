Hurney Homecoming? Did Panthers Just Fire WFT's Next GM?

Hurney Homecoming? Did Panthers Just Fire Washington Football Team's Next GM? A Very Familiar DC Face Is Now Available

ASHBURN, Va. - You don't need to be a football genius to know that Marty Hurney, is a long-time accomplished general manager, who worked successfully with WFT coach Ron Rivera for several years with the Carolina Panthers over two stints. ... and is therefore a Washington Football Team storyline today.

Hurney got fired by the Panthers on Monday, just ahead of the NFL Week 16 meeting between Carolina and Washington. That was going to be another storyline, with Rivera taking on his former team with a chance to lock up the NFC East.

But now the interest notches up.

The Washington Football Team does not have a general manager right now. We've reported on this issue since back when Rivera took the coaching job. Former associate Hurney, meanwhile, is now free to explore other opportunities.

And we say it would stand to reason that the first place he'll look is ... home to Washington.

The Wheaton, Maryland native went to Good Counsel High School and Catholic University before working for the Washington organization in public relations, and then joined former Washington GM and Hall-of-Famer Bobby Beathard in San Diego.

Hurney then moved to Carolina, rising to the top front-office perch in Charlotte in 2002. He was involved in the selection and hiring of Rivera as the head coach in 2011 before stepping aside for a few years and then ultimately returning in 2017 - to once again work with Rivera.

Hurney, who turned 65 this weekend, has indicated that he does not want to deal with a lot of the business and administration grind that a typical GM has to endure, and just wants to scout and evaluate players.

So ... Why not come back home and do it in Washington?

We can theorize that Hurney might not even insist on the GM title, but just wants to do the work alongside Rivera, who has full control of football operations in Washington - and who, we've heard, has consulted with Hurney from time to time over this year.

Present WFT exec Kyle Smith's short- and long-term situation and future is unclear at the moment. But league sources tell us they believe he will get an offer to be an assistant general manager, if not run of the full show, somewhere this offseason.

Meanwhile, Joe Schoen, the Bills assistant GM, seems more than ready to have the top front-office spot and is thought to be the most likely choice by Rivera because of their Carolina connection - and due to Rivera's respect and view of Buffalo lead executive Brandon Beane.

This could take until after the NFL Draft in late April to fully come together. But amid a roller-coaster of changes, Ron Rivera is at the controls ... and some long-time helpers could be on the way to Washington.