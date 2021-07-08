Sports Illustrated home
Bostic on ‘Big Step’: The Fitz Factor for WFT

"You can see just how much of a step that offense has taken already," Bostic said of Fitzpatrick’s WFT work
Jon Bostic has a unique point of view. And when it comes to the Washington Football Team’s new offense, bring led by newly-signed vet quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick?

He likes what he sees.

"You can see just how much of a step that offense has taken already," Bostic said of Fitzpatrick’s WFT work this offseason.

While coach Ron Rivera has pledged “competition” at the QB spot - all the better for the development of Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez - Bostic’s analysis further reveals an open secret: Fitzpatrick is in charge around here.

From his perch at linebacker, Bostic is charged with trying to slow down “FitzMagic” in practice. But he also gets to observe. And enjoy.

READ MORE: The 5: WFT's Most Important Games

Said Bostic of Fitzpatrick's guidance during a visit on SiriusXM NFL Radio, (hat-tip Kevin Patra). "I think he's really, really going to help those guys out. I can start to see how he's improved how they're running certain routes, and he's like, 'I'm going to throw you open here,' some of these 7-routes, instead of running them maybe like a clear-cut 7 (route) maybe bend it a little more, it's going to make it harder for the linebacker to try and get under (the route).”

Bostic is suggesting here that Fitz, who at 38 knows as the tricks, has already made it harder on the WFT defense in practices. Next up for the vet playing on a one-year, $10 million contract? Beating linebackers who are actually on the other team. Bostic sounds optimistic there as well.

"I'm very pleased with where we are on the offensive side of the ball,” he said, “and happy as we're growing as a football team.”

READ MORE: Washington vs. Cowboys: Which Roster Does PFF Think Is Better?


