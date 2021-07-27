How Former QB Logan Thomas Got Here - And Where He's Going For Washington

The WFT signed Logan Thomas to a three-year extension and this finally brings them comfort at the tight end position.

Who would have thought that Logan Thomas would go from a starting quarterback to a tight end that has solidified the position for the Washington Football Team? Well, that is exactly what has happened.

Thomas signed a two-year deal, $6.1 million deal with Washington in 2020. In his first season in D.C., Thomas caught 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns. This was enough to make an impression as the WFT has locked up its tight end on Tuesday with a three-year extension. The final terms have not been announced just yet.

While Thomas made the transition look effortless last season, it was not an easy route taken to get here.

Thomas spent four years as a quarterback for Virginia Tech. During his time with the Hokies, where he started three years, Thomas threw for 9,003 yards with 52 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Virginia Tech liked to use their big-bodied quarterback as a ball carrier as well. Thomas rushed for 1,359 yards and 24 touchdowns in college.

When it was time to make the transition to the NFL, Thomas decided to remain under center. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2014 NFL Draft. This was a failed experiment as Thomas appeared in just two games as a rookie and went 1-for-9 for 81 yards and a touchdown. After the Cardinals released Thomas in 2015, he had trouble sticking around in the league.

Both the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants signed Thomas to their practice squad over the next two years. He made the transition to tight end in 2016 and did not make his return to the NFL until the following season with the Buffalo Bills. Thomas spent two years in Buffalo and appeared in 24 games. He caught a total of 19 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. The Detroit Lions gave Thomas a chance in 2019 but he continued to struggle.

Enter Washington — a team that has had difficulty nailing down a tight end. Jordan Reed emerged as one of the best in the league with Kirk Cousins under center but injuries severely impacted his career. Vernon Davis spent four years in Washington and slowed down significantly over the final two years of his career. Washington decided to give Thomas a chance and it paid off big time.

READ MORE: Where Do Washington Offensive Weapons Rank in NFL?

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound pass catcher fits in with other tight ends in today’s NFL. The position has translated into players who run and catch like wide receivers while having incredible size and strength. Tight ends are no longer just blockers. Players like Rob Gronkowski, and more recently Travis Kelce and George Kittle, have helped the position evolve into something even more important.

This is an area where Washington struggled with consistency but Thomas could fix that issue. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner could have big plans for the tight end position this season. Thomas will lead a group that features rookie John Bates and Sammis Reyes, another player who made a transition to the tight end position. Reyes initially came over from Chile to play basketball.

Just one day after the WFT signed Jonathan Allen to a four-year, $72 million contract extension, they make a move to extend Thomas. Ron Rivera has made it clear that he wants to win and will attempt to do so by keeping his core together. That will eventually include the likes of Terry McLaurin and down the line, Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Thomas will have a chance to build off an impressive first year with Washington. He will not have to worry about his contract situation and for the first time in a long time, the WFT will not have to worry about the tight end position.

CONTINUE READING: Fantasy Football: Washington Sleeper Pick