NFL Draft: Which Prospects Are Washington Football Team Talking With?

Every NFL team talks to plenty of prospects. Who and for what reason is the great unknown. Here's who the WFT have been conversing with.

ASHBURN, Va. -- With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, it's a good time to take a look at who the Washington Football Team has met with or is scheduled to meet with virtually in this strange draft evaluation season.

Via NFLTradeRumors.com and various reporters here's what we know so far:

Reports via (Justin Melo - Pro Football Network) unless otherwise noted and can be past sessions or scheduled currently.

Purdue Receiver Rondale Moore - A good slot receiver with lower body explosive traits. Washington certainly could be looking and probably should be at a backup plan for Adam Humphries and someone to take over the slot permanently. Steven Sims Jr., we say, is not the answer.

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Moore led all receivers in broken tackles as a freshman in 2018.

Notre Dame Tight End Tommy Tremble - The tight end who might be the best all-around dual-purpose talent in this year's draft class. Tremble is a more than willing and aggressive blocker in space.

READ MORE: Tight End Trending & 'Trembling'

Syracuse Safety/Corner Trill Williams - 6'2" and 198 and No. 138 on the PFF big board.

Northwestern Cornerback Greg Newsome - Per PFF, Newsome, on 387 snaps in 2020, only allowed 12 catches on 34 targets for 93 yards all season. The junior showed a lot of progress in the shortened year.

READ MORE: Needs for WFT

Florida State Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. - The son of a very good corner. If the bloodlines truly transferred, this could be a money pick. Allowed only 179 yards in eight games and a passer rating against of 46.2 per PFF.

BYU Receiver Dax Milne - Had the fourth-highest grade per PFF among 593 graded receivers in 2020.

Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette - A 6'1" 180 pound receiver who is ranked No. 124 on PFF's big board.

Virginia Tech Offensive Tackle Christian Darrisaw (Ben Standig, The Athletic)

Check out an interview from late last week with Darrisaw on "Russell & Medhurst" on The Team 980.

Florida Receiver Kadarius Toney (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)

READ MORE: WFT Meeting With Toney

West Virginia Defensive Lineman Darius Stills - The No. 6 nose guard in the class per NFL Draft Bible (SI.com). Only 285 pounds but shoots gaps in a one-gap, 4-3 system.

Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan - A 6'5" target who is No. 26 on the NFL Draft Bible Rankings.