LISTEN: Does Rivera-Newton Reunion Give Washington an Edge?

In 2011, first-time head coach Ron Rivera selected Auburn quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton with the first pick in the NFL Draft.

For nine years, the pair was the face of the Carolina Panthers. They enjoyed a lot of success, including a Super Bowl 50 appearance and an MVP campaign from Newton in 2015.

In 2019, the Panthers parted ways with Rivera in the middle of the season and Newton the following offseason. Now, for the first time in their careers, the two will be on opposite sidelines in an NFL game.

After long finding ways to make Newton successful, Rivera must strategize a way to stop him Sunday with a defense void of star pass-rusher Chase Young.

Just two weeks ago, it didn't appear that this reunion was going to happen so soon given the fact that Newton was a free agent, but he has returned to the franchise that drafted him after quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a potential season-ending shoulder injury.

Newton and Rivera know each other's tendencies extremely well and it will certainly play a role in how Sunday's game will play out.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss Monday's update on injures Washington Football Team players Chase Young, Ricky Seals-Jones, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Chris and David also briefly look ahead to this weekend's game where Rivera looks to go head-to-head against his former quarterback.

The pair also share four things we took from the WFT's Week 10 win over the Bucs, including a look at how complete a win it was for Washington, the renewed confidence in the kicking game, acknowledging the downside of Taylor Heinicke's best performance of the year, and a residual benefit of that near record-setting final drive for the Washington Football Team offense.

At the end of the show, two WFT fans call in and help us continue the celebration of the team's third win of the year

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.