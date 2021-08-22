Rivera Mic'd Up: But Here's What Washington Football Team Coach Won't Say

Whether it’s fait accompli or not, I just think we get caught up right now on something that’s not as important as practicing, developing, learning and doing things the right way.” - Rivera on QB decision.

Ron Rivera has been around the block. We therefore tend to be deferential when it comes to Washington Football Team decisions that we don't fully understand ... or that we don't at all agree with.

Example: Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to be the starting quarterback in Washington to open the 2021 NFL season - even though Rivera has yet to say so.

Why wait? Isn't there a plus to the other 52 knowing who their quarterback is, knowing who their leader is? Isn't there a negative to trying to play mind games when, with all due respect to Taylor Heinicke, it's pretty clear he's the No. 2 guy?

“We don’t play for 21 days,” Rivera said. “Whenever it’s time to say it, I’ll say it. Whenever we got to put out the first depth chart, you guys will see.''

Rivera could've stopped there. Happily, though, while he's a coach with an often forceful style, he also knows when to use a lighter tough. Example? Check out the mic'd up NFL video here. It's brief ... but telling ...

Yes, there is a way to manage Fitzpatrick and a way to manage Heinicke and a way to manage Kyle Allen and even a way to manage Steven Montez.

But again - and we're pleased about this - Rivera also understands there is a way to manage the media. And when it comes to the decision about a starting QB, which in the NFL is kind of a a big deal? He took the time to explain, just a little bit.

"Right now, that’s not the important thing,'' he said of naming a starter. "The important thing is we continue to work and prepare and get ready and everybody competes. Whether it’s fait accompli or not, I just think we get caught up right now on something that’s not as important as practicing, developing, learning and doing things the right way.”

Yeah. Ron Rivera has been around the block.

