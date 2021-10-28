McLaurin, Scherff, Gibson Healthy for Washington vs. Broncos?

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Terry McLaurin, Brandon Scherff, Antonio Gibson Healthy Enough to Help WFT at Broncos?

    Maybe the WFT view will be improved if the health of Brandon Scherff and Antonio Gibson are improved.
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team and the Denver Broncos both entered the 2021 NFL season with high hopes. Denver is 3-4 and likely views the WFT as vulnerable; The WFT is 2-5 and would like to find an opponent who deserves to be the same.

    And maybe the view will be improved if the health of Brandon Scherff and Antonio Gibson are improved.

    Scherff, the Pro Bowl right guard, has missed the last three games with a knee injury. Previous to the last two days, he has been unable to work. But on Thursday, he got in a second day of practice.

    Scherff was a limited participant in the Wednesday session.

    Gibson, the standout running back who is playing with a shin injury, was limited on Wednesday and on Thursday continued to work.

    Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (who had seven catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 24-10 loss at Green Bay) has been nursing a hamstring problem and was not on the field Wednesday, but he is back on Thursday. 

    Cornerback William Jackson III (knee) appears to be ready to move up to at least "limited.''

    Wide receivers Curtis Samuel (groin) and rookie Dyami Brown (knee) remain out for Washington, as does offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (ankle).

    Jackson could help a defense that might be due to force a turnover or two, and if that happens, it can set the offense up for success with short fields for quarterback Taylor Heinicke to operate under, which would help pave the way for a WFT win at home on Sunday. Heinicke and the offensive continue to have red-zone problems in need of a cure.

    And the better off Brandon Scherff and Antonio Gibson are? The closer the Washington Football Team comes to that cure.

