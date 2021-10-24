Packers 24, Washington Football Team 10: Top 10 Observations

There were a lot of questions surrounding the Washington Football Team franchise entering Week 7 of the 2021 NFL Season.

After a 14-point loss to the Green Bay Packers, we don't have a ton of answers as we close in on the halfway point of the season.

But we do have observations. Ten of them, to be exact.

1. After calling just three passes designed to move the pocket for his athletic quarterback, Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner watched his quarterback move the ball better this week. Taylor Heinicke ran the ball 10 times for 95 yards and made several of his 24 pass completions on the move. Not all were by design, as Turner called just one play that featured his quarterback moving the pocket. Two more - including the fourth-down sneak - were called runs. The one pass Turner called, was completed for a 14-yard gain.

2. Antonio Gibson was active despite yet another week struggling through injury, and the question has started to grow about whether or not Washington should just shut him down for a few weeks in the midst of all the struggling. Gibson had 14 more carries for 51 yards but another lost fumble (his third of the season. The running back still isn't healthy, and the team still isn't winning. Gibson has 408 yards rushing in seven games.

3. Washington's defense entered the day tied for last in the league in sacks with just six through six weeks. But defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen combined for three sacks of Aaron Rodgers in the first half. Zero sacks in the second half shouldn't outshine the solid defensive performance in Week 7.

4. Rodgers told the Chicago Bears fans he owned them last week on his way to yet another win in the Packers' most heated rivalry. Rodgers has actually not fared well against the Washington Football Team over the years, coming into Week 7 with a 2-3 record against the franchise. All the losses came in Washington though, as he was undefeated against the team when playing at home. Rodgers is now 3-3 against Washington, and still undefeated in Lambeau Field.

5. The loss Sunday is Washington's third straight and drops its record to 2-5. In 2020, the longest losing streak was five, and the team had seven losses before finding their third win of the year. If this squad follows suit, it will not win again until Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, on the road against coach Ron Rivera's former squad.

6. Chase Young had 2.5 sacks through seven games in his rookie season. Through seven in his follow-up campaign, Young has only 1.5. Not a sophomore jinx necessarily, but not the improvement many expected before the year began.

7. After grabbing seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, WFT star receiver Terry McLaurin continues to produce despite everything swirling around him, and is still in solid position to surpass career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, for the third-straight season. His dropped touchdown in the end zone, however, changed the game and helped snuff out several chances for WFT to get into the game.

8. After missing yet another game with a groin injury that has bothered him since the summer, wide receiver Curtis Samuel now has to play in at least seven of the team's remaining ten games, or he'll at least tie a career-low in games played. Not exactly what the team was looking for when signing him as a free agent this past offseason.

9. Rodgers isn't the only Packer with a less than stellar history against the burgundy and gold. Green Bay star receiver Davante Adams entered Week 7 with three games played against Washington in his career. In those three contests, Adams failed to register a 100-yard receiving game, had just one touchdown, and was 1-2 against this franchise entering the weekend. After a four-catch, 40-yard first half which included a touchdown, Adams finished with six catches and 76 yards. Not a 100-yard day, but he also evens his personal record against this franchise, and will surely celebrate it as the Packers move to 6-1 in 2021.

10. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the quarterback coach for Washington from 2010-13, and in those years went 1-1 against the team he now leads. His quarterbacks in those two games were Donovan McNabb and Robert Griffin III, and both threw for over 320 yards in those games. That means this is the first game where a LaFleur coached quarterback didn't throw for at least 300-yards in a contest between Washington and Green Bay, when he's coaching on one side or the other.