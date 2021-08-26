What's Washington's Toughest Roster Decision?

Like the Washington Football Team, every NFL franchise is facing cutdown day next Tuesday. Going from 80 to 53 usually means tough decisions have to be made with the immediate and long-term success of the franchise hanging in the balance.

It's no surprise, then, when you hear coaches and personnel people discussing the stresses and long hours dedicated to forming a 53-man roster. In truth, the roster will take on several shapes and forms over the course of a season, so this initial product is far from final.

Still, some decisions come easier than others every year. This year, it's the secondary providing the challenge for Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team. Speaking to 106.7 The Fan, Rivera said the defensive back group is "one of the positions that we're struggling with now ...''

"Versatility'' has become a buzzword in the NFL these days with every team valuing it over many characteristics. The New Orleans Saints, for example, have made some waves with quarterback Taysom Hill, who doesn't do anything at a particularly elite level but does a little bit of everything really well.

WFT guys like Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Bobby McCain, Jimmy Moreland, Benjamin St-Juste, Landon Collins, and Kamren Curl figure to be shoe-ins for roster spots. ... Leaving a limited number of players remaining to fill the available slots.

Special teams, ability to play inside, out, and even the ability out of position if needed will all help determine the fates of other players, making this weekend's final preseason all the more important for guys on the bubble.

While those decisions are better left to the experts, of course, it seems for now anyway there's one big job already filled, even if Rivera doesn't want to announce the answer publicly just yet.

As next Tuesday looms large, it'll be a battle to the finish to find out who will earn spots on the 2021 Washington Football Team roster.