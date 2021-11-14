Washington 29, Buccaneers 19: Top 10 Observations

Washington Football Team entered the Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 10-point home underdogs.

After a 29-19 win over the defending Super Bowl Champions, there are going to be mixed emotions but reasons to be optimistic overall ...

1. The Washington Football Team closed out the game with a 19-play drive that took 10:55 off the game clock and ended in an Antonio Gibson touchdown.

Leaving just 29 seconds on the game clock for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the drive essentially won the game in what will be called one of the biggest upsets of the 2021 season.

However, it's not the longest recorded drive in NFL history. That record still resides in Tennessee when the then Oilers constructed a 13:21 drive against the Dallas Cowboys in 1997.

2. In their first game without Montez Sweat, WFT's defense was able to generate some easy pressure and looked to be playing better in the back half of the unit as well.

All of this helped get the team two first-quarter takeaways and contributed to a 16-6 lead at halftime.

The momentum of the first half bled over to the second, and the team ultimately finished with no sacks, but held Brady to an 80.5 quarterback rating, and allowed just 53 yards rushing on 13 runs.

3. J.D. McKissic and the tight ends were a focal point of Washington's offense this week. After having three touches for 17 yards in the first half, the running back finished with six touches, gaining 39-yards in the process.

In total, between the running backs and tight ends, they accounted for 56 percent of Washington offensive production in Week 10.

4. Washington head coach Ron Rivera was 12-6 against Tampa Bay in his time leading the Carolina Panthers. Times and locations have changed obviously, but the results remain mostly the same as Rivera improved to 13-6 after this week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

5. Taylor Heinicke's fan support really took off following his 306-yard passing performance in the 2020 Wild Card Round in an eight-point loss to the Bucs.

It looks like fans will get a full season of Heinicke before the team realistically looks at their quarterback options, and after his 271 yards of offense and touchdown throw with no turnovers, perhaps the supports will cautiously grow behind him once again.

6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 10 in the Top-10 of most penalized teams in the NFL, and ranked second in penalty yards with 580.

Before there was an offensive snap in the game, Bucs tight end O.J. Howard was flagged for a false start.

In the first half alone, Tampa Bay committed four penalties, surrendering 33 yards, and finished with six total for 43 yards.

7. In the category of penalties, the WFT is actually one of the better teams in the league, entering the weekend with the seventh-fewest penalties, and 10th fewest yards surrendered.

The team had two penalties held against them in the first half until the final play of the half when William Jackson III was called for a facemask on Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Jackson's penalty brought the total to three for the half, 33-yards, and setup a Ryan Succop field goal to end the half for the Bucs.

Washington would still finish better off than its opponent in the penalty category, committing none in the second half, finishing with just the three from the first two-quarters of play.

8. The Buccaneers had the league's second-best third-down conversion rate (49 percent) before this game, and Washington was allowing a league-high 8.1 conversions per week.

The first half of this game was different, however, and the Washington defense allowed conversions on just two of the first six third downs of the game.

Tampa Bay fared better in the second half, but the four third-down conversions allowed by Washington is still half of what they've given up, on average.

9. WFT defensive end Chase Young was called out by his head coach ahead of this weekend's contest. After suffering a knee injury, it appears we'll have to wait until 2022 to see the leap in ability and production we were hoping to get in the final nine games of this season.

10. The Washington Football Team may have found its kicker.

Joey Slye converted all three of his field-goal tries and both of his extra points. His 11 points were a pleasant addition to the team's production, and perhaps a sign of better days to come from one of the more important positions on the team.