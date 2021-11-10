Which Player is Key to Washington Beating Buccaneers?

There aren’t a lot of people who will be picking a Washington Football Team win in an upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, as the cliche goes, there’s a reason games aren’t played on paper, and it only takes exploiting one weakness to give an opposing team the chance they need to pull out a surprise victory over an obvious favorite.

For Washington, that advantage could come in the form of running back, J.D. McKissic.

He's the third-down back for the WFT, and because of this a lot of his duties related to pass protection and receptions. Coming out of the bye, the running back has 65 total touches, with one more coming through the air (33) than on the ground (32).

Halfway through the 2021 season, McKissic is also the team’s second-leading receiver with 332 yards and well on his way to setting career highs.

As good as he’s been for the team in that category, this is really nothing new.

In fact, McKissic ranks third among running backs in the NFL with five receptions of 25+ yards since 2020. Topping the list is the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara (7) and Atlanta Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (6).

On the other side of this weekend’s matchup, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White might be one of the brightest up-and-coming defenders in the league, but his game is not without flaws.

Through eight games, White is the second-lowest rated pass defender in the Buccaneers linebacker group, and 142nd, overall with a 41.8 (out of 100) grade according to Pro Football Focus.

This season, opposing quarterbacks have completed over 80 percent of passes aimed at White’s coverage with two scoring tosses and a 108.7 quarterback rating.

Of course, this isn’t all through running backs, and the potential return of tight end Logan Thomas is even more enticing considering these numbers.

The game can hang in the balance on inches, and those inches can come through the creative use of matchup management.

If Scott Turner’s offense can find ways to isolate White in coverage against a running back like McKissic, or a tight end like Logan (if he plays), it could be the key to setting up what would be one of the more league shaking upsets of the 2021 NFL Season.