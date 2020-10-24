The Washington Football Team promoted two young receivers Saturday to fill out their game day roster for the Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 PM ET, FOX).

Jeff Badet and Tony Brown were promoted to the expanded 53-man roster allowed during the 2020 season because Washington was compromised at the receiver position due to injuries to Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright.

“Well, it’s very challenging. Again, hopefully our coaches have been doing a good job and trying to get these young guys," Ron Rivera said this week. "These guys weren’t with us, really, through training camp. Tony Brown came at the end of camp and got a little bit of work. Jeff Badet is somebody that we brought in a few weeks ago, and he’s gotten a little bit of work. We’ll see how they handle it, and we’ll see how many opportunities they get on Sunday.”

Newly signed receiver Robert Foster is unavailable for this game because of COVID protocol testing.

On Badet: Undrafted out of Oklahoma and a graduate transfer from Kentucky. Ran a timed 4.27 and worked in college mostly out of the slot at 5'11 & 183 pounds.

The knock against Badet is his route-running and inability to help you other than running a go-route and getting past coverage or a bust.

When you're undrafted with that speed in a league that often subscribes to the "speed to kill" mentality, you know that you have a lot to work on.

Maybe Washington can take advantage late in the game Sunday against Dallas by running Badet on a deep corner from out of the slot in either a 3 x 1 alignment or even with a five receiver look, which they showed more last Sunday than I saw in the first month or so.

On Brown: The undrafted rookie had 56 catches for 707 yards and five touchdowns for Colorado in 2019.

He also played at Texas Tech and ran a 4.65 timed 40-yard dash.

"You’ve just got to work with the younger guys. We talked to them today and said: ‘Hey, guys are going to have opportunities," Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner said. "That’s part of what this league is about. Cam Sims had an opportunity he didn’t think he was going to get at the end of the game. He made the most of it. Guys have to step up.

"Then, we’ve got to do a great job of preparing these guys (Badet & Brown) that haven’t played as much to make sure that they know what they’re supposed to do and they’re able to play fast and execute.”

Washington has put Saahdiq Charles and Gandy-Golden on injured reserve with a dislocated kneecap and hamstring injury respectively, meaning they have to miss the next three games minimum.

