William Jackson Escapes 'Crude' Bengals Fans For Washington 'Blessing'

Cornerback William Jackson III has barely tried on a Washington Football Team uniform to see how it fits.

But as a media go-to guy? The WFT's big NFL free agent defensive signing is fitting in nicely, first boasting about how he shuts down and shuts up receivers and now ripping his former circumstances with the Cincinnati Bengals while praising his arrival in D.C. as a "blessing.''

"Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man,'' Jackson said recently on 106.7 The Fan. "Misery loves company. . . The Bengals ... them dudes, they wonder why they’re not winning,” Jackson said. “I’m happy I’m out of that thing man.

"It's a blessing,'' Jackson added, "to get away.''

This won't sit well with the good people of Cincinnati, who have not exactly been rewarded with top-quality football over the years. Inarguably, though, Jackson played top-quality football while he was there - though very much out of the spotlight because of the lack of success of the franchise.

That can change now for Jackson, who said that playing with a stellar Chase Young-led defensive line in front of him in Washington was a motivating factor in signing here.

He also said that once his three-year, $42 million deal with the wFT was agreed to, D.C. fans embraced him.

“They’re definitely supportive and excited,'' he said of his new favorite fan base. I wish (Cincinnati) the best, but Washington, let’s go from here.”

Jackson will of course enjoy the fact that Washington was a playoff team last year and is building ... and WFT fans hope he never has to realize that when a team is a perennial loser, every city can be a bit "crude'' to its football team. Including, of course, the one that just signed him.

