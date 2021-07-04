Washington Football Team MVP? The Chase is On

Conventional wisdom when it comes to team MVPs? The QB wins the award.

Of course, the Washington Football Team isn't built "conventionally'' - which is why defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and now a budding superstar, figures as a leading candidate for the honor.

Young was outstanding as a rookie, with 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown. As he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, there is almost a natural progression to more honors.

NFL Network is predicting Young will be Washington’s MVP in 2021. And you can see the logic, as they write: "Given his outrageous skill set, it’s not a stretch to project Young doubling the 7.5 sacks he delivered as a rookie with a couple more for good measure. Washington’s front seven is loaded with difference-makers, but Young is a one-of-one type of talent. Consider the charismatic young star one of the favorites for Defensive Player of the Year.''

Ah, the "progression to more honors'' - in a story about each NFL team's most likely team MVP, we've taken the leap to Young getting 15 to 17 sacks and maybe winning the league's top honor for a defensive player.

The other logical contender for team MVP would figure to be new QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, and that's usually the way this thing works. If the WFT successfully defends its NFC East title and has a winning record, Fitzpatrick will have likely piled up the big numbers ... and even in a failed season, the QB - unless he is a statistical disaster - usually gets the most recognition

So Fitz is in play here, and it helps that he has help on offense. But Young being Washington’s MVP in 2021 is a clever and smart bet. While Washington has upgraded its offensive talent, Young is poised for a huge year in 2021. We don't know about the 17 sacks thing, but we don't think it'll take that many for Young to make his honors-worthy talent mark on the team ... or on the NFL as a whole.

