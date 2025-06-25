Warriors Star Stephen Curry Sends Emotional Message Before NBA Draft
Davidson Wildcats legend Stephen Curry has established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history, winning four championships while also collecting a couple of MVP awards throughout his 16-year professional career with the Golden State Warriors.
Curry was selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft, and with the 2025 draft upon us, the 37-year-old was feeling sentimental and decided to send a strong message to the incoming rookies.
Of course, not everyone is going to become Stephen Curry. Actually, the chances of that happening are incredibly, incredibly slim.
However, Curry's message has nothing to do with talent; it's simply about soaking in the moment and understanding that it could potentially lead to something great.
Curry spent three seasons at Davidson between 2006-07 and 2008-09 and captured the hearts of basketball fans everywhere with his scintillating 2008 NCAA Tournament run.
Throughout his tenure with the Wildcats, the sharpshooter averaged 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 46.7/41.2/87.6 shooting splits. He also led the country with 28.6 points per game during his final season with the team.
Curry has since gone on to earn 11 All-Star appearances on the NBA level, taking home a pair of scoring titles. He boasts lifetime averages of 24.7 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 boards a night while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor, 42.3 percent from three-point range and 91.1 percent from the free-throw line.
The Akron, Oh. native is also the NBA's all-time leader in three-point makes.