Finals Champs Predicted to Select Washington State Star in NBA Draft
Former Washington State small forward Cedric Coward is one of the 2025 NBA Draft’s most intriguing prospects, and soon he’ll land with his new team. Bleacher Report’s most recent mock draft projects that the recently crowned NBA Finals champion Oklahoma City Thunder will select Coward with the No. 15 overall pick.
Coward, of course, made his name at Eastern Washington for two seasons before transferring to Washington State. Unfortunately, he only managed to play in six games before he was lost for the remainder of the season due to a partially torn shoulder labrum that required surgery. Throughout the draft process, he’s been limited to non-contact workouts, but that hasn’t shied away interest too much.
"NBA teams learned that the injury wasn't a setback," Coward said after announcing his intentions to stay in the 2025 draft class via ESPN. "I got better and became more profound in all the different details of my game. I improved tremendously in aspects that I needed to work on, which showed in my athletic testing and shooting. I'm stronger mentally, physically and emotionally now."
Coward has his believers. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie listed Coward as a top 10 prospect in his draft guide. "He has everything it takes to turn into a useful, starting-quality NBA player,” Vecenie wrote.
As BR’s Jonathan Wasserman points out in his mock draft, Coward’s full body of work and impressive measurements keep him in high regard for several NBA clubs. Naturally, other teams will surely opt for someone who is ready to go early on, and with this year’s draft expected to see plenty of movement, it’s difficult to find a place for Coward.
Landing with the champion Thunder wouldn’t be a bad thing for him. Of course, the team is more than talented enough to express patience with the rehab and development of a prospect such as Coward. OKC has its entire roster under contract next season, after which the team will get seriously expensive. A guy like Coward could take next season to fine-tune his game and get back to health before potentially stepping in to alleviate the pain of any likely departures.
Coward was among the final batch of players to be invited to the green room for the draft. When he’ll hear his name remains a total mystery, though. It’ll unfold when the 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.