Former Marquette Golden Eagles Star Officially Signs With NBA Team

The Indiana Pacers announced that they have officially signed Kam Jones to contract.

Tommy Wild

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) drives up the court during the first half of the game against George Mason on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kam Jones played four stellar seasons with the Marquette Golden Eagles, but he's moving on to the next part of his basketball career, which is joining an NBA roster.

The Indiana Pacers officially announced on Tuesday afternoon that the organization had signed the Marquette product to a contract.

The organization did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Pacers reporter Tony East noted that the contract is a four-year deal with a total value of $8.7 million.

The San Antonio Spurs originally selected Jones with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

However, Jones was then traded to the Pacers in exchange for a 2030 second-round pick (via the Sacramento Kings) and cash considerations.

Mar 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) looks on during the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Even though Jones was a second-round pick, he could find a spot in Indiana's rotation next season.

Of course, Tyrese Haliburton will likely miss the entire season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals, leaving the Pacers slightly thin in the guard scoring department.

Last season at Marquette, Jones averaged 19.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range.

He also showed some solid defensive potential, averaging a steal per game overall.

Jones possesses the skill set that could easily translate to the NBA level, but first, he should focus on finding a groove and making a solid first impression with the team during their Summer League games.

