Orlando Magic Urged to Land Colorado State Star in NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic are being urged to draft Colorado State star Nique Clifford in the NBA Draft.

Ben Cooper

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) reacts after being defeated by the Maryland Terrapins at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) reacts after being defeated by the Maryland Terrapins at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic are predicted to take Colorado State star Nique Clifford with the 16th overall pick in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.

Clifford is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft after a strong season at Colorado State. The 23-year-old averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his senior season.

He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three. Clifford's two-way play and three-point shooting ability will allow him to contribute right away in an NBA team's rotation.

The Magic makes a ton of sense as a destination, as they are a team that is looking to contend and could use more shooting.

Orlando was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA, and they are a team that could use more wing depth.

Clifford would help them in both areas and could crack the rotation in his rookie campaign. The Colorado State star may not have the most potential in the draft class, but he could be in the Rookie of the Year race, as he's ready to contribute at the NBA level.

