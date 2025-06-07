Orlando Magic Urged to Land Colorado State Star in NBA Draft
The Orlando Magic are predicted to take Colorado State star Nique Clifford with the 16th overall pick in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
Clifford is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft after a strong season at Colorado State. The 23-year-old averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his senior season.
He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three. Clifford's two-way play and three-point shooting ability will allow him to contribute right away in an NBA team's rotation.
The Magic makes a ton of sense as a destination, as they are a team that is looking to contend and could use more shooting.
Orlando was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA, and they are a team that could use more wing depth.
Clifford would help them in both areas and could crack the rotation in his rookie campaign. The Colorado State star may not have the most potential in the draft class, but he could be in the Rookie of the Year race, as he's ready to contribute at the NBA level.
