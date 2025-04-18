Fantasy Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft & Team Needs

With multiple AFC rosters improving offensively last season, Kansas City looks ripe for a down season in 2024 if it doesn't solve some of its team's needs in this year's draft.

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:


The Chiefs have won the AFC West for 10 consecutive seasons with a 123-41 record, leading to three Super Bowl titles and two Super Bowl losses. Last year, they outscored their opponents by 59 points, their lowest margin of victory over this span.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City finished 15th in points scored (385) in back-to-back seasons while dropping to 16th in yards allowed. Their deep run in the postseason was helped by a top defense (326 points allowed –4th).

Starting Offense:

QB Patrick Mahomes

RB Isiah Pacheco

WR Rashee Rice

WR Xavier Worthy

TE Travis Kelce

The Chiefs’ wide receivers caught 187 passes for 2,112 yards and 16 touchdowns on 283 targets, which was also an area of weakness in 2023 (205/2,411/13 on 319 targets). The injury to Rashee Rice was a significant factor, and he has a looming suspension hanging over him for the 2025 season. Replacing Travis Kelce (8.5 yards per catch) has to be a consideration in this year’s draft. Kansas City must also decide if it needs an upgrade at running back.

Their offensive line allowed 41 sacks, which was part of the reason the Chiefs gained only 6.7 yards per pass attempt. They signed Jaylen Moore to take over at left tackle. Kansas City could use help at left guard and right tackle in the draft.

Kansas City has competitive players at all positions on its defensive line. However, its linebacking corps could use pass-rushing components. The Chiefs signed CB Kristian Fulton to complement the excellent play of CB Trent McDuffie. The defense also has strength at the safety position.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: 31st

Round 2: 63rd

Round 3: 66th, 95th

Round 4: 133rd

Round 7: 226th, 251st, 257th

After getting sniped by the Broncos for RB TreVeyon Henderson, Kansas City stayed in their shopping aisle by adding RB Omarion Hampton. They gain a power runner with value on passing downs. In a way, he could be the Chiefs' 2017 version of Kareem Hunt (1,782 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 53 catches).

I expect Kansas City to be well aware of the market value of TE Mason Taylor and suggest they may make a trade to move up in the second round to secure him. He would give the Chiefs a developing, young tight end to play behind Travis Kelce.

More NFL Team Mock Drafts:

Chicago Bears Mock Draft & Team Needs

Washington Commanders Mock Draft & Team Needs

Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft & Team Needs

Tennessee Titans Mock Draft & Team Needs

Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft & Team Needs

Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft & Team Needs

New York Giants Mock Draft & Team Needs

Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft & Team Needs

Carolina Panthers Mock Draft & Team Needs

Houston Texans Mock Draft & Team Needs

Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft & Team Needs

Cleveland Browns Mock Draft & Team Needs

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft & Team Needs

Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft & Team Needs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mock Draft & Team Needs

Baltimore Ravens Mock Draft & Team Needs

Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft & Team Needs

Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft & Team Needs

New York Jets Mock Draft & Team Needs

New England Patriots NFL Draft & Team Needs

Miami Dolphins Mock Draft & Team Needs

Buffalo Bills Mock Draft & Team Needs

Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs

San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs

Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL