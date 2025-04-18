Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft & Team Needs
The Chiefs have won the AFC West for 10 consecutive seasons with a 123-41 record, leading to three Super Bowl titles and two Super Bowl losses. Last year, they outscored their opponents by 59 points, their lowest margin of victory over this span.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City finished 15th in points scored (385) in back-to-back seasons while dropping to 16th in yards allowed. Their deep run in the postseason was helped by a top defense (326 points allowed –4th).
Starting Offense:
QB Patrick Mahomes
RB Isiah Pacheco
WR Rashee Rice
WR Xavier Worthy
TE Travis Kelce
The Chiefs’ wide receivers caught 187 passes for 2,112 yards and 16 touchdowns on 283 targets, which was also an area of weakness in 2023 (205/2,411/13 on 319 targets). The injury to Rashee Rice was a significant factor, and he has a looming suspension hanging over him for the 2025 season. Replacing Travis Kelce (8.5 yards per catch) has to be a consideration in this year’s draft. Kansas City must also decide if it needs an upgrade at running back.
Their offensive line allowed 41 sacks, which was part of the reason the Chiefs gained only 6.7 yards per pass attempt. They signed Jaylen Moore to take over at left tackle. Kansas City could use help at left guard and right tackle in the draft.
Kansas City has competitive players at all positions on its defensive line. However, its linebacking corps could use pass-rushing components. The Chiefs signed CB Kristian Fulton to complement the excellent play of CB Trent McDuffie. The defense also has strength at the safety position.
Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 31st
Round 2: 63rd
Round 3: 66th, 95th
Round 4: 133rd
Round 7: 226th, 251st, 257th
After getting sniped by the Broncos for RB TreVeyon Henderson, Kansas City stayed in their shopping aisle by adding RB Omarion Hampton. They gain a power runner with value on passing downs. In a way, he could be the Chiefs' 2017 version of Kareem Hunt (1,782 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 53 catches).
I expect Kansas City to be well aware of the market value of TE Mason Taylor and suggest they may make a trade to move up in the second round to secure him. He would give the Chiefs a developing, young tight end to play behind Travis Kelce.
