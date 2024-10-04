Alex Palou Sets Sights on NASCAR as He Makes Shocking Confession
Three-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou is setting his sights on a new challenge, revealing his desire to get behind the wheel of a NASCAR car. Palou's racing history is already well-established, having seized three IndyCar titles by the age of 27, and his latest confession suggests an expanding scope of interests.
As a seasoned driver, Palou's experience stretches beyond the confines of open-wheel racing, embracing various motorsport disciplines. He has a background in GT3 racing, which includes a strong stint in the SUPER GT Series with Team Goh McLaren's 720S GT3 in Japan during 2019. His debut in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing had already signaled an impressive start, which only burgeoned during his tenure with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Recently, Palou has reconnected with sports cars by testing a Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This has reignited his love for the series.
"It was good. It was different to what I’m used to," Palou said. “You cannot go flat in some areas, where in an IndyCar, it’s like, almost straight. But it was good, it felt good. Ran some laps, had some issues – as always on a Thursday – but it was great!”
He further noted the stark differences in how these cars perform compared to his IndyCar machinery. "I mean, at the end of the day it’s still a steering wheel and two pedals! It still feels really fast because of the amount of weight. It takes so much time to brake."
"At the end, you’re always on the limit, the same way in an IndyCar, or any car."
While Palou remains deeply committed to his IndyCar career, he's exploring opportunities in endurance racing, aspiring to join the GTP class in IMSA and the Hypercar class in the WEC. His ambitions clearly extend beyond these aspirations, fueled by a desire to compete at iconic circuits across the globe.
"There’s more, but one that I would love to do next would be Bathurst," he further shared, before admitting: “I would love to drive that if I have the preparation so I can go and compete. I would not like to do it to be 35th – I think it’s not worth it.”
Palou's roadmap reflects a strong ambition. His participation in the Indianapolis 8 Hour endurance race has been made possible through the approval of Chip Ganassi Racing and Honda.
"The plan is to try and do more endurance races when time allows," Palou confirmed, but that's not all he wants.
"I would like to try other cars, like NASCAR cars. I would love to get in a NASCAR on a road course and just try how it feels. But as well, only with preparation. Only if a good opportunity comes up.
“I enjoy driving every single thing, but only if I can compete. If I cannot compete because of myself or the equipment, it’s a lot tougher.”
The doors are certainly left ajar from this driver.