Joan Mir Faces 'Very Strange' Side Effect On His MotoGP Bike After Honda Upgrade Package
Honda has finally made progress in the last three MotoGP rounds after gaining access to the revised concessions package. However, Joan Mir has encountered a downside to the improved rear grip, experiencing vibrations on new Michelin tires, a problem noted by other riders such as KTM’s Augusto Fernandez.
The Japanese manufacturer introduced a new aero package and swingarm to tackle its long-standing traction and turning issues. These updates have shown progress, as Mir's average race finish has improved from 14th place in the first 11 Grands Prix to 11th in the last three races.
However, a side effect of the much-needed upgrade is vibrations from the tires, preventing Mir from pushing further on his Honda RC213V MotoGP bike during the Indonesian GP sprint race at Mandalika, where he finished 20th. Explaining the "strange" problem, the Spaniard told the media:
"With used tyres we’re fast. [But] with new tyres I’m getting a lot of vibration and I cannot make the lap. So we are with that [same] problem we had in Misano.
“Then in the Sprint it was something similar. I had a lot of vibration in the first 2 laps and for that I crashed.
“In FP2 with the used tyre I was able to have a good pace. With a 12 lap tyre I did a 30.8. and with the new soft [in qualifying] a 30.7!
“So it’s very strange what’s happening to us. But if we solve this our real potential will be a lot more strong.”
He added:
“I’m happy with the base we have at the moment in terms of set up. Just that problem with the new tyre specifically, we have a lot of vibration.
“For how I’m seated on the bike, or for some reason, we produce more vibration than the others. It’s something we are trying to understand. Luca and Zarco don’t complain so much and it’s my biggest problem, as we see on the data.
“In the Sprint race I crashed for this problem and this doesn’t help me use all the potential of the [new] aero package and the new swingarm that we are using.
“But once I was with the used tyre I was able to be very fast [on Saturday] morning.”
Mir hopes that switching from the soft to a medium rear tire for Sunday's Grand Prix should help overcome the challenge. He said:
“Probably the medium will be better for this problem. We’ll see if we can make a good race."
Luca Marini, Mir's teammate, faced difficulties in qualifying starting 17th on the grid, after an encounter with Brad Binder, leaving him in the spot ahead of the fallen Jorge Martin by the end of the opening lap. Fortunately for Honda, LCR rider Johann Zarco secured the eighth position in the sprint race, marking the manufacturer's best finish of the season thus far.