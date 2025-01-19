Marquez Praises MotoGP’s Substantial 2027 Rule Changes
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has spoken on the upcoming regulations changes in 2027 when The sport will see a reduction in engine capacity from 1000cc to 850cc. In addition, bikes will rely less on aerodynamics, and ride height devices will be removed from the same year, which the Spaniard believes is a positive development.
While it remains uncertain which team Marquez will race for in the new era, considering his factory Ducati contract lasts until the end of 2026, he spoke about the new regulations and how the bikes will still be fast despite a drop in displacement. He said:
“There will be the regulation change in 2027, with less aerodynamics and slightly lower engine displacement, but I think the bikes will still run the same.
“Because I don't know how the factories do it but, in the end, they always make them [as] fast again.”
Marquez then gave his opinion on having less aero and removal of ride height devices, which will enhance closer racing and reduce dependency on engineers for more performance. He added:
“The fact of using less aerodynamics I think it's good, especially because I think that will lead to more overtaking and the rider can make a little more of a difference.
“The issue of [ride] height devices also changes. I think that the less technical devices a bike has, the more difference the rider can make. And the more technical factors you have, the more it will make you depend on the [engineers].”
Marquez revealed that in his first year with the factory Ducati team, he would have to focus on the weak points left by his past injuries that get in the way of his performance. His stint with Gresini Ducati last season saw him completing his first injury-free season since 2017.
Before that, several setbacks came in the way of his success, including major shoulder surgeries in 2018 and 2019, and four operations on a right arm fracture from Jerez 2020 that nearly ended his MotoGP career. In addition, he suffered from diplopia, a thumb fracture in 2023, and several other injuries that didn't require surgery. The 31-year-old rider added:
“My physical condition is good. At the same time, as you can ask any doctor, after serious injuries it's difficult to reach the same level.
“So that's where you have to work a little harder than before. Try to focus on the weak points that the injuries have left in me with and, from there, try to perform to the maximum to be ready from pre-season.
“One of the most important things in 2024 was not to suffer injuries, although they come when you don’t expect them, but it was essential to have that consistency, that good inertia and to make that physical step that has also been good for me.
“That's what we have this winter for, to strengthen the weak points and start the 2025 season at the highest level.”