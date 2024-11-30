MotoGP News: Marc Marquez Pays Touching Tribute To Gresini For 'Rebuilding' His Confidence
Marc Marquez, who moves from Gresini to the Lenovo factory Ducati team in 2025, has expressed gratitude to his 2024 team, which allowed him to be "reborn" again and for "rebuilding" his confidence. Marquez said that the best way to thank the team for giving him a second chance in his MotoGP career was to finish on the podium in the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.
Marquez faced three tough seasons with Honda, grappling with increasingly uncompetitive machinery, before making the bold choice to join the Gresini team for the 2024 season in his quest to return to the top of MotoGP. Despite the odds, the six-time MotoGP champion secured three race victories this season, paving the way for a stunning announcement of his move to the factory Ducati team for 2025.
Reflecting on his journey, which included not only his battles with Honda but also severe shoulder injuries that nearly ended his career, the Spaniard expressed pride in his remarkable comeback. Speaking after his second-place race finish in Barcelona, Marquez said:
“From my personal point of view, for me the comeback I did from the last four years to now is already something that I’m proud of.
“So, let’s see what we can do in the next two years in the official team.
“We know that we will have a very strong teammate, we will have the main reference inside the garage, because he has won 11 races this year, he was super-fast in all race tracks.”
Acknowledging the role of the Gresini team as the turning point in his MotoGP career, which elevates him to the sport's top team next season, Marquez added:
“They became a super-important team in my career, because I arrived in a very deep moment, and it was super-important the move I did last year.
“Thanks to Honda, to understand my situation, thanks to Gresini to give me the opportunity, and all this season I keep working.
“I found a very nice group that helps me a lot to be reborn, to rebuild that confidence, and the best way to say ‘thanks’ is that podium.”
Through his conversation with Gresini Racing team manager Michele Masini, Marquez realized that a third-place finish in the championship was more important for the team than him, which motivated him to push for a podium finish the next day and safeguard his spot. He added:
“Third place in the championship, for me was not changing my life, but for a satellite team I asked yesterday [Saturday] to [Michele] Masini [Gresini Racing team manager]: ‘For a satellite team, is it important to finish third?’
“He said ‘Maybe we get some bonus’, so I said ‘Okay, I understand’.
“Then, I tried to be super-precise to finish the race on the podium.”