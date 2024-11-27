Former IndyCar Driver Danica Patrick's Awkward P Diddy Reference In Kamala Harris Slating
Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has taken a new route onto the political stage. Known for her achievements on the racetrack, Patrick has turned her focus to the political arena in her recent backing of Donald Trump.
In 2024, Patrick cast her vote in the US presidential election for the very first time. Her participation this year marked a significant turning point from her previous disengagement with politics, largely due to an intense focus on her racing career.
During a Trump Rally speech, the former driver made a dig at the allegations against Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, commenting:
"I never went to a Diddy party.
"I'm doing this because I love this country and there's nobody that's been tested more than Donald Trump on showing his love for this country — through indictments, house raids, mugshots, and getting literally shot.
Despite her newfound political focus, Patrick insists her intentions are rooted in a love for her country. She continued:
"I think our country should be run by someone that knows business and has integrity. I believe we should be able to speak freely.
"I mean, I'm standing here, this is a very surreal situation. There is glass around me to make sure that nothing happens," she said.
"This is the time we're living in. Nobody has been tested more than him on how much he wants you to have this amazing country not only great again, but better than it's ever been."
Patrick continued:
"I love this country, and I have lived in other places. I believe when people of different opinions speak face to face, we realize we are more similar than different."
Reflecting on her personal journey and disillusionment with politics, Patrick shared:
"I don't believe everything anyone says. I have been very torn over the years if I should give a (crap) about politics or just live the life I want as an example. I have been doing the latter. The reaction today is definitely interesting... since all I said was, I love this country."
Defending her political stance in a previous rally, Patrick commented:
"People didn't like that. People looked at me like I was some radical right-wing MAGA. MAGA has got this awful connotation to so many people and you know what? All it did was light a fire.
"I will not be judged to live in America, be a proud American, say 'I love America', and want to make America great again. I won't be judged for it. Instead of quieting down, I am gonna get louder!"
Note: Danica Patrick's views are her own.