Lewis Hamilton's Intense Ferrari Work Ethic Revealed at Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
The enthusiasm around Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari continues to grow, especially after his intense work ethic was outlined at the Bahrain pre-season testing. Hamilton, famous for his dedication, seems to have turned things up a notch since his move to Ferrari, as captured in a photograph shared on Reddit.
The image shows Hamilton under a Ferrari-branded umbrella. Reports from the tests describe him as the first to arrive and the last to leave on the second day. We're certainly seeing a driver who has been reinvigorated by his move to the famous Scuderia.
Hamilton's move to Italy, confirmed in early 2024, was a bold step for the 7-time champion, one that mirrored his earlier switch from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013. This change comes as the team's performance has started to impress, with them finishing second in the Constructors' Standings in 2025, beating Red Bull and trailing McLaren. Despite this, they haven't been at the top of the list since 2008. They seek to change this.
The dynamic within the Ferrari team is evolving under Hamilton's influence. He spent extensive time in debriefings and data analysis after the first day of testing, even clocking a 70-lap stint to collect valuable performance data. His efforts are helping shape the car for the first round in Australia.
Alex Brundle, commentating on the Bahrain, noted Hamilton's enthusiasm yesterday via PlanetF1:
“He looks energised. He’s looked energised all the way through the off season.
“[He’s] been off already at Turn 11. He’s got a bit of a tailwind on his way in here and he’s routinely slightly wide of the apex at Turn 11.
“Looks nice and stable through the exit, just a little bit of understeer it looks like in that Ferrari at the moment for Hamilton. That’s what caught him out a few laps ago, scampered over the outside kerb and carried on.
“Just getting a bit of a bit of a feel for the car, potentially a bit of wind behind it and a little bit wide for Hamilton could be a factor of the car moving forward.
This viewpoint is echoed by Charles Leclerc, who has been with Ferrari since 2019 and recognizes Hamilton's effect on the team already.
“It’s incredible to see how much effort he puts into every detail—it pushes me to do more.”
This enthusiasm is evident off the track, too, with the driver taking up Italian lessons to better engage with his new team and integrate into Ferrari's unique culture, a culture known to challenge even the best, as seen with previous drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso. Adding to his support system are Jerome D'Ambrosio and Loic Serra, former colleagues from Mercedes, who have joined Ferrari.
Hamilton finished 13th on the timesheets on the first day - a position that means absolutely nothing thanks to the usual testing caveats. But come Australia, we'll see how this dedication shapes up.