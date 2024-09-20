Jenson Button Casts Doubt Over His WEC Racing Future
Former F1 champion Jenson Button has cast doubt over his future in the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Currently driving for Jota, Button's recent ambiguous remarks have led to uncertainty regarding his continuation in the series beyond 2024.
Button returned to full-time competition in the WEC with a plan that spanned two seasons. His recent outing at Fuji, where he finished sixth with teammates Phil Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen, adds to his impressive track record. Button has been in talks with Jota about the 2025 season, coinciding with the team's transition to a factory Cadillac operation. Despite the discussions, Button has kept his comments about the future vague. He commented to Motorsport.com:
“We have talked, yes. So we will see.
“Well, it depends upon what outcome I want. I'm positive about getting the outcome I want.
“No, we will see. It's something we are discussing.”
Button was asked if he would like to return to WEC next year. He responded:
“Ah, that's a different conversation. I can't say anything more.
“I'm very proud of this team for what they did this year in such a short space and in the top category but there is much more to achieve.
“Working with a manufacturer is a big deal. A manufacturer like GM and Cadillac is big. They are there to win. The big one is Le Mans, but also the world championship as well.”
Reflecting on his varied and illustrious career post-2019, Button has dabbled in NASCAR, the IMSA SportsCar Championship, and even Extreme E. His return to Le Mans with Hendrick Motorsports’ Garage 56 entry in a specially modified Chevrolet Camaro LS1 NASCAR Cup car marked a significant highlight. He reunited with Jota for a full WEC season, bringing significant experience to their Porsche customer team.
Balancing professional racing with family commitments has seemingly influenced Button’s decision-making process. As he approaches 45 years of age, he admitted the complexities of pursuing a rigorous racing career while maintaining family life.
“I mean, I don't know, It's a tricky one. I have a family now, I wouldn't want to race seriously for many more years.
“I will always race for fun. I love racing classic cars. They are very mechanical for me, I’m really enjoying that.
“So there is always going to be a racer in me who wants to carry on racing till I'm in my 50s. But that won't be professionally.
“I'm sure you lose the edge, I don't know. [But] it doesn't feel like I have yet.”