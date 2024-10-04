Motorsport Icon Valentino Rossi Teases Racing Retirement
Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi is contemplating a reduction in his racing commitments following the 2024 season.
At 45, the veteran racer is reassessing his schedule, driven primarily by personal considerations, especially the imminent addition of his second child. Currently competing in both the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the GT World Challenge Europe (GTWCE) for BMW, Rossi finds the commitment of 16 races this year overwhelming.
Speaking to the media, the Italian rider explained:
“I realised that 16 races is too many and I am in the same situation as in MotoGP.
“I’m tired and my partner, Francesca, gets angry because I am always on the road.
“For 2025 my goal is to run 10 to 11 races: I will have to decide whether to do GTWCE or WEC.
“One is a world championship, so winning the title has special prestige, but in the Stephane Ratel Organisation races [GTWCE] the racing is really good with only GT3 cars.”
Team boss Vincent Vosse has also spoken about Rossi's future in motorsport, stating:
“Vale wants to reduce his number of races and the only way to do that is to do just one championship.
“It is a decision that has to be taken: does he do WEC or GTWCE?
“It’s something that is up in the air and really isn’t clear at the moment.
“There are many factors, and one is the BMW’s performance in the WEC, which hasn’t been what we were expecting, and another is Valentino’s FIA driver categorisation.”
Rossi’s career in MotoGP is the stuff of legend. He clinched nine World Championships, seven of which came in the premier 500cc/MotoGP class. His dominance in the 2000s was unmatched, securing titles with both Honda and Yamaha. With 89 premier-class victories, 199 podiums, and 372 race starts, Rossi’s legacy is cemented as one of the all-time greats.
After winning the final 500cc World Championship in 2001, Rossi transitioned into the newly-formed MotoGP era. His back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003 with Honda were followed by further success with Yamaha from 2004-2005. Despite facing challenges, including a difficult two-year stint with Ducati, Rossi returned to Yamaha in 2013, demonstrating remarkable longevity by remaining competitive into his 40s.
The Italian rider's 2015 season nearly brought him a tenth championship, but he narrowly missed out. Rossi retired from MotoGP in 2021. Post-retirement, he shifted to four-wheel racing, continuing his motorsport journey in the FIA World Endurance Championship, all while overseeing his VR46 team in MotoGP.