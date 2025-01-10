Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley | FA Cup - Liverpool Lineup Prediction | Darwin Núñez and Federico Chiesa To Start
Liverpool haven’t had the best results in their past two matches in the previous few days— a loss to Tottenham in the first leg of the League Cup semifinal and a draw to Manchester United at home in the Premier League.
Hoping to overcome their recent wobbles, the Reds host Accrington Stanley, currently 19th in League Two, at Anfield on Saturday at 12:15 (BST).
READ MORE: Arne Slot's Pre Match Accrington Stanley Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know
Head Coach Arne Slot revealed Jarell Quansah’s substitution in the Carabao Cup match was due to illness, but the English center-back will be available for selection for the FA Cup fixture.
Joining Quansah in availability for the FA Cup match after recent illness is Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian hasn’t featured in Liverpool’s previous two games, and his presence has been missed.
READ MORE: PSG Looking To Sign Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah In The Summer After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Liverpool have back-to-back away fixtures in the Premier League after Accrington Stanley against Nottingham Forest and Brentford.
While Joe Gomez is the only senior squad member missing through injury, Slot has a tough decision about how strong a lineup he fields for the third round of the FA Cup.
Liverpool Predicted XI
Caoimhin Kelleher;
Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Amara Nallo, Kostas Tsimikas;
Wataru Endō, Trey Nyoni, Harvey Eliott;
Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns, Darwin Núñez